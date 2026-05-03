Tyler Heineman Injury: Lifted with apparent injury

Heineman went 0-for-3 before being removed from Sunday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the sixth due to an apparent injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays haven't confirmed that Heineman is hurt, but the fact that he batted in the top of the frames with the bases loaded before being replaced by Brandon Valenzuela behind the dish in the bottom of the inning indicates that Heineman is likely dealing with a physical concern. Heineman and Valenzuela have been splitting time at catcher since Alejandro Kirk (thumb) landed on the injured list April 4.