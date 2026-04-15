Tyler Heineman headshot

Tyler Heineman Injury: Not yet ready to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Heineman (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Brandon Valenzuela will draw a fifth consecutive start at catcher while Heineman recovers from back spasms, but the Blue Jays' willingness to use Heineman off the bench in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning win suggests that he could soon be ready to catch a full game. Heineman caught the final three innings of Tuesday's game and flied out in his lone at-bat.

Tyler Heineman
Toronto Blue Jays
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