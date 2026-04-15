Tyler Heineman Injury: Not yet ready to start
Heineman (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Brandon Valenzuela will draw a fifth consecutive start at catcher while Heineman recovers from back spasms, but the Blue Jays' willingness to use Heineman off the bench in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning win suggests that he could soon be ready to catch a full game. Heineman caught the final three innings of Tuesday's game and flied out in his lone at-bat.
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