Tyler Heineman Injury: Nursing back spasms

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Sunday that Heineman has been contending with back spasms lately, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The back issue explains why Heineman will be held out of the lineup for a third straight game Sunday against the Twins, paving the way for Brandon Valenzuela to make another start behind the dish. While Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is facing a long-term absence, Heineman could end up taking on the bulk of the starts at catcher once he overcomes his back injury.