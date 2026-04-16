Tyler Heineman headshot

Tyler Heineman News: Back in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 8:44am

Heineman (back) is starting at catcher and batting ninth Thursday against the White Sox.

It will be Heineman's first start behind the plate since April 8, as Brandon Valenzuela has been handling catching duties for Toronto with both Alejandro Kirk (thumb) and Heineman banged up. Across 20 trips to the plate this season, Heineman is slashing .333/.400/.333 with zero extra-base hits or RBI, three runs scored and a 1:3 BB:K.

Tyler Heineman
Toronto Blue Jays
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