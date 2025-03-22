Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Heineman headshot

Tyler Heineman News: Claims backup spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Manager John Schneider said Saturday that Heineman has made the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Heineman had the advantage by being the only catcher on the Jays' 40-man roster other than starter Alejandro Kirk, but he's officially beaten Christian Bethancourt. Despite being a switch-hitter, Heineman has never been much of a threat at the plate with a career .212/.298/.273 batting line.

Tyler Heineman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now