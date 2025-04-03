Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Heineman News: Continues hot start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 10:54am

Heineman went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Nationals, and he's batting .429 (3-for-7) with a solo home run to begin the season.

The switch hitter's contributions weren't limited to his bat -- Heineman rang up the final out of the game by throwing out Jacob Young on an attempted steal of second base in the ninth inning. While two games is hardly enough of a sample to suggest the 33-year-old with the .589 career OPS in 306 big-league plate appearances is headed for a breakout, Heineman is at least on his way to earning more playing time with his play. Starting catcher Alejandro Kirk has never been behind the plate for more than 99 games in a season, so if Heineman keeps finding ways to make an impact, he could become a useful second catcher in AL-only formats.

