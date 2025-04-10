Tyler Heineman News: Extends hitting streak Thursday
Heineman went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning defeat to the Red Sox.
Starting at catcher for the resting Alejandro Kirk on Thursday, Heineman drove in Toronto's first run of the contest on a seventh-inning single and extended his hitting streak to five games. Although Heineman has gone 9-for-18 with one home run, one double, two RBI and one stolen base through five outings this season, he'll likely remain Kirk's primary backup behind the plate going forward.
