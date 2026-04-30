Tyler Heineman News: Idle Thursday
Heineman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Heineman will take a seat for a second consecutive game after logging just one hit in his last 22 at-bats. Brandon Valenzuela will fill in behind the dish and bat ninth.
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