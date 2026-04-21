Tyler Heineman News: On bench Tuesday
Heineman isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Heineman has been struggling at the plate as of late, going just 1-for-12 with an RBI and a run over his last five games. He'll get a breather Tuesday; meanwhile, Brandon Valenzuela will start at catcher and bat ninth.
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