Tyler Heineman headshot

Tyler Heineman News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Heineman isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Heineman has been struggling at the plate as of late, going just 1-for-12 with an RBI and a run over his last five games. He'll get a breather Tuesday; meanwhile, Brandon Valenzuela will start at catcher and bat ninth.

Tyler Heineman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Heineman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Heineman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
15 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago