Tyler Heineman News: Receiving rest Wednesday
Heineman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Heineman will get a breather Wednesday after he started behind the dish in the first two contests of the series. Brandon Valenzuela will fill in for Heineman at catcher, forming a battery with starting pitcher Eric Lauer.
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