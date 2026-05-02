Tyler Heineman News: Resting Saturday
Heineman isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
After starting the season with a .188 batting average and .423 OPS through 20 games, Heineman will take a seat on the bench for the third time in Toronto's last four games while Brandon Valenzuela starts at catcher.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Heineman See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Heineman See More