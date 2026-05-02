Tyler Heineman headshot

Tyler Heineman News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Heineman isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

After starting the season with a .188 batting average and .423 OPS through 20 games, Heineman will take a seat on the bench for the third time in Toronto's last four games while Brandon Valenzuela starts at catcher.

Tyler Heineman
Toronto Blue Jays
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