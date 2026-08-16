Tyler Heineman News: Resting up Sunday
Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Heineman had started behind the dish in the first two contests of the series but will hit the bench in the rubber match. Travis d'Arnaud will handle catching duties for the Angels on Sunday.
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