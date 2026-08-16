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Tyler Heineman News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Heineman had started behind the dish in the first two contests of the series but will hit the bench in the rubber match. Travis d'Arnaud will handle catching duties for the Angels on Sunday.

Tyler Heineman
Los Angeles Angels
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