Tyler Heineman News: Resting up Wednesday
Heineman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Heineman will hit the bench after he started behind the plate in three of the Halos' previous four contests. Moises Ballesteros will handle catching duties Wednesday.
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