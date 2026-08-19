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Tyler Heineman News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Heineman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heineman will hit the bench after he started behind the plate in three of the Halos' previous four contests. Moises Ballesteros will handle catching duties Wednesday.

Tyler Heineman
Los Angeles Angels
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