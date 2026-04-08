Tyler Heineman News: Sharing time at catcher

Heineman will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Heineman won the Blue Jays' backup catching role coming out of spring training, but he doesn't look like he'll see the overwhelming majority of the starts behind the plate after top backstop Alejandro Kirk fractured his left thumb Friday and later underwent surgery. Since Kirk went down with injury, Heineman has logged three starts at catcher, while the newly recalled Brandon Valenzuela has started twice. Heineman has been productive in a limited sample with a .795 OPS over 16 plate appearances this season, but until he takes on a larger volume of playing time, he likely won't warrant much intrigue outside of AL-only leagues.