Tyler Heineman News: Will handle backup catching duties
Heineman has won a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.
The 34-year-old switch hitter will slot in behind Alejandro Kirk on the depth chart. Heineman appeared in 64 regular-season games for Toronto last season, slashing a career-best .289/.361/.416 with three homers, 20 RBI and 25 runs.
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