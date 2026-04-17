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Tyler Holton News: Allows home run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 10:29am

Holton gave up his first earned run of the season Thursday against the Royals and only pitched 0.1 innings in the 10-9 win.

Holton has been a great presence out of the bullpen the past three seasons in a middle-relief role. The 29-year-old is continuing that role in 2026 as a bridge to the higher-leverage relievers. This was the first home run that Holton has given up all campaign, after last year where he gave up 15 home runs, which was tied for second worst in the league.

Tyler Holton
Detroit Tigers
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