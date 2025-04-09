Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Holton headshot

Tyler Holton News: Charged with first loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 6:48pm

Holton (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits across 1.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Holton relieved Jack Flaherty, who blanked New York across 5.1 innings, and the former allowed a two-run home run to Ben Rice that broke a 0-0 tie. Despite the hiccup, Holton has been dependable for the Tigers so far, as this was his first time allowing a run through five appearances. The lefty now has a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and six strikeouts across 6.1 innings, and he should remain a key reliever in Detroit moving forward.

Tyler Holton
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now