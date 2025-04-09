Tyler Holton News: Charged with first loss Wednesday

Holton (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits across 1.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Holton relieved Jack Flaherty, who blanked New York across 5.1 innings, and the former allowed a two-run home run to Ben Rice that broke a 0-0 tie. Despite the hiccup, Holton has been dependable for the Tigers so far, as this was his first time allowing a run through five appearances. The lefty now has a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and six strikeouts across 6.1 innings, and he should remain a key reliever in Detroit moving forward.