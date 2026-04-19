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Tyler Holton News: Effective in relief Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 6:23am

Holton pitched two scoreless innings of relief and earned a hold in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox. He struck out two.

In a game dominated by ace Tarik Skubal and ended by veteran closer Kenley Jansen, Holton served as an effective bridge between the two pitchers in the seventh and eighth innings to record his second hold of the year. The lefty reliever has been good so far out of Detroit's bullpen, posting a matching 0.96 ERA and WHIP across nine appearances to go along with seven strikeouts. Holton's fantasy value is capped by his set-up role, though he has more appeal in leagues that count holds and should continue to provide good ratios in all formats.

Tyler Holton
Detroit Tigers
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