Tyler Holton News: Pitches well but takes loss

Holton (1-2) allowed an unearned run across two innings of relief to take the loss Sunday against the Royals. He struck out three.

Holton didn't allow any hits or walks, but a Bobby Witt sac fly in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home the automatic baserunner and gave Kansas City a 4-3 win. The lefty reliever hasn't allowed an earned run across his last five appearances, during which he's struck out six batters in 5.1 innings. For the season, Holton now has a stellar 1.54 ERA as he continues to serve as a reliable bullpen option for the Tigers despite the losing record.