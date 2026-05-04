Tyler Holton News: Serving as opener Monday

Holton will serve as the opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It will be the second "start" in as many days for Holton, who retired two of three batters faced as an opener in Sunday's game versus the Rangers. Holton hasn't been as effective in the early going this season as we've grown accustomed to, posting a 5.27 ERA and 10:8 K:BB over 13.2 frames.