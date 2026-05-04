Tyler Holton headshot

Tyler Holton News: Serving as opener Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Holton will serve as the opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It will be the second "start" in as many days for Holton, who retired two of three batters faced as an opener in Sunday's game versus the Rangers. Holton hasn't been as effective in the early going this season as we've grown accustomed to, posting a 5.27 ERA and 10:8 K:BB over 13.2 frames.

Tyler Holton
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Holton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Holton See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
214 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday October 2nd
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday October 2nd
Author Image
Adam Warner
214 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
226 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
333 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
350 days ago