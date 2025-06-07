Tyler Holton News: Stuck with loss as opener

Holton (2-3) took the loss Saturday as the Tigers fell 6-1 to the Cubs, giving up one run on one hit in 1.1 innings while striking out two.

Acting as the opener ahead of Keider Montero, Holton served up a solo shot to Seiya Suzuki in the first inning, the first of five Chicago long balls on the day. Holton has been taken deep six times in 29.2 innings this season, including twice in his last three appearances, to leave him with a 4.25 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB. The southpaw does have six holds along with his two wins, but his versatility works against him for fantasy purposes and keeps him from consistent high-leverage work.