Tyler Holton News: Will serve as opener Sunday
Holton will serve as the opener Sunday against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch has already stated Detroit will have a bullpen game Sunday, and it will be Holton taking the ball first. After that, it's uncertain what the pitching plans are for the Tigers. Holton has made 13 appearances this season, registering a 5.54 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 13 innings.
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