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Tyler Holton News: Will serve as opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Holton will serve as the opener Sunday against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch has already stated Detroit will have a bullpen game Sunday, and it will be Holton taking the ball first. After that, it's uncertain what the pitching plans are for the Tigers. Holton has made 13 appearances this season, registering a 5.54 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 13 innings.

Tyler Holton
Detroit Tigers
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