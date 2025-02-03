Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Jay News: Back in Milwaukee as NRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

The Brewers signed Jay to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jay was designated for assignment by both the Brewers and Mariners in January and is now back in the Milwaukee organization as a non-roster invitee. The left-handed reliever allowed five runs (four earned) over five appearances between the Mets and Brewers in 2024.

