Tyler Kinley headshot

Tyler Kinley News: Collects win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Kinley (4-2) picked up the win over the Nationals on Friday, striking out two in a perfect 11th inning.

The right-hander fired seven of his 11 pitches for strikes to leave the phantom runner stranded, and Kinley was rewarded for his efforts when Chadwick Tromp walked it off with a single in the bottom of the 11th. Kinley has four wins and seven holds in 24 appearances this season, but his performance has regressed in May as he's posted an 8.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings while serving up all four of the homers he's allowed in 2026.

Tyler Kinley
Atlanta Braves
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