Tyler Kinley News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Atlanta designated Kinley for assignment Tuesday.

Kinley has struggled since the All-Star break, collecting a 6.00 ERA and 7:7 K:BB over nine innings. However, he's put in some solid work with Atlanta overall dating back to last season with a 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 64:26 K:BB across 67.2 frames, so the transaction comes as a bit of a surprise. Kinley could attract some interest via waivers.