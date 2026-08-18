Tyler Kinley News: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Kinley for assignment Tuesday.
Kinley has struggled since the All-Star break, collecting a 6.00 ERA and 7:7 K:BB over nine innings. However, he's put in some solid work with Atlanta overall dating back to last season with a 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 64:26 K:BB across 67.2 frames, so the transaction comes as a bit of a surprise. Kinley could attract some interest via waivers.
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