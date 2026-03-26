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Tyler Kinley News: Set for setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Kinley will begin the season as part of Atlanta's bullpen, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

No surprise here after Kinley posted a 0.72 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 25 innings for Atlanta last season after being picked up from the Rockies, and then re-signing with the NL East squad on a one-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason. Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez will be the top right-handed high-leverage arms for Atlanta, but Kinley could still post strong a strong holds total as one of the primary options for the seventh inning -- his career high in holds is 15, set in 2024 for Colorado.

Tyler Kinley
Atlanta Braves
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