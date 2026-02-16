Tyler Locklear Injury: Aiming for mid-May return

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Locklear (shoulder/elbow) is trending toward a return around mid-May to early June, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Locklear will be a spectator for spring training while he continues to recover from Oct. 16 surgeries to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder and a torn ligament in his left elbow. Before suffering the two arm injuries in a Sept. 7 collision at first base with Boston's Connor Wong, Locklear slashed .175/.267/.262 with a 37.1 percent strikeout rate over 116 plate appearances with Arizona after coming over from Seattle in a trade-deadline deal. Locklear has a minor-league option remaining, so he could end up sticking around with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno once he completes his rehab process and gets activated from the injured list.