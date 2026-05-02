Tyler Locklear Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment
The Diamondbacks assigned Locklear (elbow) to a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Locklear underwent surgery in October to repair the labrum in his left shoulder and a torn ligament in his left elbow. He opened the season on the 10-day injured list, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to start a rehab assignment. Once Locklear gets some reps in the ACL, the Diamondbacks should have a better sense of when the 25-year-old will be ready to return to the majors. He appeared in 31 games for the Diamondbacks in 2025 and slashed .175/.267/.262 with three steals, three home runs and six RBI over 116 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Locklear See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer224 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends228 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week230 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target238 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week244 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Locklear See More