Tyler Locklear headshot

Tyler Locklear Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Diamondbacks assigned Locklear (elbow) to a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Locklear underwent surgery in October to repair the labrum in his left shoulder and a torn ligament in his left elbow. He opened the season on the 10-day injured list, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to start a rehab assignment. Once Locklear gets some reps in the ACL, the Diamondbacks should have a better sense of when the 25-year-old will be ready to return to the majors. He appeared in 31 games for the Diamondbacks in 2025 and slashed .175/.267/.262 with three steals, three home runs and six RBI over 116 plate appearances.

Tyler Locklear
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Locklear See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Locklear See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
224 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
228 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
230 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
238 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
244 days ago