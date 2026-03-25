Tyler Locklear headshot

Tyler Locklear Injury: Shelved to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Locklear (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Locklear was held out for the entirety of spring training while recovering from Oct. 16 surgeries to repair the labrum in his left shoulder and a torn ligament in his left elbow. He's not expected to be ready to return from IL until around mid-May to early June.

Tyler Locklear
Arizona Diamondbacks
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