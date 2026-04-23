Tyler Locklear headshot

Tyler Locklear Injury: Taking live at-bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Locklear (elbow) is taking live at-bats and "trending in a positive direction," Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lovullo said the club may take another image of Locklear's elbow to ensure there are no setbacks as he takes the next steps. A rehab assignment will certainly take place, at which point, the team will get a better idea of his return timeline.

Tyler Locklear
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Locklear See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Locklear See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
215 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
219 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
221 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
229 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
235 days ago