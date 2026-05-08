Tyler Locklear News: Activated and optioned
The Diamondbacks activated Locklear (shoulder/elbow) from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.
Locklear has completed the rehab from his elbow and shoulder operations and homered in his first rehab game at Reno. However, with the emergence of Ildemaro Vargas at first base and Carlos Santana (thigh) also due back soon, Locklear will remain at Reno for now rather than rejoin the big club.
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