Tyler Locklear headshot

Tyler Locklear News: Bound for Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Diamondbacks optioned Locklear to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Locklear ended up being a casualty of the 26-man active roster after the Diamondbacks needed to clear a spot for outfielder Jordan Lawlar's (hamstring) return from the 10-day injured list. After being recalled from Reno on July 17, Locklear served mainly as a short-side platoon player during his time with Arizona, batting .278/.357/.444 with one home run, one stolen base, six RBI and eight runs in 15 games. He'll get the chance to play on a more regular basis at Triple-A.

Tyler Locklear
Arizona Diamondbacks
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