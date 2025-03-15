Tyler Locklear News: Optioned to Tacoma

The Mariners optioned Locklear to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Locklear will end up missing the cut for Seattle's Opening Day roster after going 4-for-18 with three RBI and three runs scored over 11 games in the Cactus League. The 24-year-old owns just a .535 career OPS in the majors through 49 plate appearances and will likely need to bounce back offensively in Triple-A before the Mariners consider bringing him back to the big leagues.