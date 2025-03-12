Tyler Mahle Injury: MRI clean, expected to pitch soon
Mahle is expected to pitch within the next few days after an MRI on his right forearm came back negative, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Mahle was scratched from a scheduled Cactus League outing Tuesday due to right forearm soreness, but the move was precautionary and he said Wednesday that he feels fine. Barring a setback, Mahle's readiness for Opening Day shouldn't be affected.
