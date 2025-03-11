Tyler Mahle Injury: Scratched due to forearm soreness

Mahle was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start versus the Angels due to right forearm soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are saying the move was made out of an abundance of caution. Still, given that Mahle just returned from Tommy John surgery last season, the news is disconcerting. Jack Leiter will start in Mahle's place Tuesday and would one of the candidates to fill his regular-season rotation spot, if Mahle needs to miss time.