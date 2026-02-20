Tyler Mahle Injury: Under the weather
Mahle has been battling through an illness but is expected to face hitters next week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mahle has fallen behind in spring training while under the weather, but the illness isn't considered a long-term concern that will keep the 31-year-old right-hander sidelined for long. Mahle signed a one-year deal with the Giants in late December after spending the last two seasons with the Rangers. He appeared in 16 games for Texas in 2025, finishing 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB across 86.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Mahle See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions16 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects35 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker73 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups152 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer153 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Mahle See More