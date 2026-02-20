Tyler Mahle Injury: Under the weather

Mahle has been battling through an illness but is expected to face hitters next week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mahle has fallen behind in spring training while under the weather, but the illness isn't considered a long-term concern that will keep the 31-year-old right-hander sidelined for long. Mahle signed a one-year deal with the Giants in late December after spending the last two seasons with the Rangers. He appeared in 16 games for Texas in 2025, finishing 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB across 86.2 innings.