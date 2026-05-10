Tyler Mahle News: Allows two homers in no-decision

Mahle gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Sunday.

Mahle gave up solo shots to Konnor Griffin and Oneil Cruz during this start. This is the third time Mahle's given up multiple homers in an outing this season, but he's yielded no other long balls in his other five starts. The eight strikeouts were also a season high for the right-hander. He's pitched to a 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB through 41.2 innings this season. Mahle is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.