Tyler Mahle News: Back in Cactus League

Mahle allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in Tuesday's start against the Guardians.

Mahle was back in a major-league setting, making his fourth Cactus League start, after spending time with minor leaguers following a minor forearm issue. While Mahle worked his way back from forearm soreness, the Rangers pitching staff was hit hard by injuries to Cody Bradford (elbow) and Jon Gray (wrist). That means Mahle becomes a more important piece in the rotation. The right-hander looks ready for the regular season with a 3.21 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 14 Cactus League innings.