Tyler Mahle News: Blanks Tampa for first win

Mahle (1-0) picked up the win Friday in a 5-2 victory over the Rays, allowing one hit and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The win was Mahle's first in two years, as his last one came as a member of the Twins on April 3, 2023 -- less than a month before he was shut down ahead of Tommy John surgery. The right-hander made only eight starts combined the last two seasons, but he looks healthy to begin 2025 as he attempts to reclaim some of the promise he showed with the Reds earlier in his career. Mahle will take a 1.35 ERA and 8:6 K:BB through 6.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Cubs.