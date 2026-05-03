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Tyler Mahle News: Dazzles over 5.1 innings Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Mahle didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rays, allowing four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 5.1 shutout innings.

Mahle was in line for the victory before Ryan Walker allowed the tying run to cross in the bottom of the eighth. Sunday was Mahle's second scoreless outing in his last three starts, and all four hits he allowed to Tampa Bay were singles. After posting an ugly 7.23 ERA through his first four starts, Mahle now owns a 5.00 ERA and 34:18 K:BB across 35 innings. The right-hander should make his next start in next weekend's home series against the Pirates.

Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants
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