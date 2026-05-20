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Tyler Mahle News: Earns loss in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Mahle (1-6) gave up six runs on eights hits while walking no one and striking out six in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Mahle pitched well until the fifth inning, where Arizona got four hits and scored three runs to take the lead. That marks Mahle's third straight start allowing four or more runs to elevate his ERA to 6.10 this season over ten starts. The 31-year-old is projected for a start at home against the Diamondbacks again next week.

Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants
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