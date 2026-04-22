Tyler Mahle News: Earns win in best start of season
Mahle (1-3) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Mahle delivered his second scoreless outing of the year, and he was dominant in going pitch-for-pitch against Shohei Ohtani. Patrick Bailey delivered the necessary support with a three-run blast in the seventh inning that allowed Mahle to ultimately earn his first win of the season. Even with this performance, Mahle has an uninspiring 5.26 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB across 25.2 innings over five starts this year. He'll need to cut down on the walks to have more repeatable success -- his current 4.9 BB/9 is his highest since the abbreviated 2020 campaign. The right-hander is projected to make his next start on the road in Philadelphia.
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