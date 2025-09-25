While Byron Buxton's leadoff homer in the first inning proved to be the lone blemish against Mahle, the Rangers failed to provide any support offensively in an eventual 4-0 defeat. Regardless, it was an encouraging showing from Mahle in what will likely be his final outing of the season. In two starts following a three-month absence due to a shoulder strain, the right-hander's allowed just one run on nine hits while striking out 11 over 9.2 innings. Across 16 starts (86.2 innings) this year, Mahle's posted an impressive 2.18 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB.