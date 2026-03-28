Tyler Mahle News: Fans five in team debut

Mahle (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out five.

The 31-year-old right-hander was coming off an excellent spring, during which he fired 10 shutout frames, but he stumbled in a stiff challenge Saturday against a fearsome Yankees lineup. Shoulder issues plagued Mahle last season with the Rangers, but he was outstanding when healthy with a 2.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 16 regular-season starts. That said, his streaming appeal might be a bit limited in a tough matchup against the Mets in his next scheduled start.