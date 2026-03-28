Tyler Mahle News: Fans five in team debut
Mahle (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out five.
The 31-year-old right-hander was coming off an excellent spring, during which he fired 10 shutout frames, but he stumbled in a stiff challenge Saturday against a fearsome Yankees lineup. Shoulder issues plagued Mahle last season with the Rangers, but he was outstanding when healthy with a 2.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 16 regular-season starts. That said, his streaming appeal might be a bit limited in a tough matchup against the Mets in his next scheduled start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Mahle See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West16 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club30 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions52 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects71 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Mahle See More