Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle News: Fans five in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Mahle (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out five.

The 31-year-old right-hander was coming off an excellent spring, during which he fired 10 shutout frames, but he stumbled in a stiff challenge Saturday against a fearsome Yankees lineup. Shoulder issues plagued Mahle last season with the Rangers, but he was outstanding when healthy with a 2.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 16 regular-season starts. That said, his streaming appeal might be a bit limited in a tough matchup against the Mets in his next scheduled start.

Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants
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