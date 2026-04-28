Tyler Mahle News: Gives up five runs in loss
Mahle (1-4) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.
Mahle yielded just one run through the first five innings of Tuesday's start, but he was pulled in the sixth after giving up back-to-back RBI doubles and was tagged for four runs in the frame. It's been an inconsistent start to the season for the veteran right-hander, who has given up two runs or less in three of six starts while giving up five or more runs in his other three outings. Mahle will bring a 5.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP (over 30.2 innings) into his next start, tentatively lined up for this weekend on the road against the Rays.
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