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Tyler Mahle News: Handed sixth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 10:31pm

Mahle (1-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after giving up six runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out six across five innings.

Mahle was in decent shape Wednesday until the fifth inning, when Arizona scored thrice on four hits to take the lead for good. It marks Mahle's third straight outing allowing four or more runs to elevate his ERA to 6.10 through 10 starts this season. His six losses are tied with six others for the most in MLB. The 31-year-old is projected for a home rematch against the Diamondbacks again next week.

Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants
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