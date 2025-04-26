Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Mahle News: Limits damage in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Mahle allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

This could have been much worse for Mahle, but he induced a couple of double plays to limit the damage. A game-tying two-run single to Willy Adames in the fifth inning took Mahle out of the running for the win. The right-hander has still put together an excellent first month of the season, pitching to a 1.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 31.2 innings over six starts. This was the first time he's allowed multiple runs in an outing this season, though an early hook in his 1.2-inning season debut spared him an uglier stat line in that game. Mahle is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.

