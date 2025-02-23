Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Mahle allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two over two innings in Saturday's spring start against the the Giants.

Mahle gave up some loud contact during his Cactus League debut, including a two-run home run to former Ranger Sam Huff. After a couple of seasons marred by Tommy John elbow surgery and a shoulder injury, Mahle is expected to win a job in the Rangers' rotation.

