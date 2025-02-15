Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Mahle News: No restrictions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 6:23am

Mahle has no restrictions heading into spring training, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The right-hander was limited to three starts in 2024 after rehabbing from Tommy John elbow surgery.

Mahle was eventually shut down after three August starts due to shoulder soreness. As a result of being shutdown, Mahle worked on mechanical adjustments during the winter designed to limit the stress on his shoulder. "It was probably good that [the shutdown] happened, because we figured out what was wrong with my shoulder," Mahle explained. He's healthy and expected to take up a spot in the middle of the Rangers' rotation. The 30-year-old has been bedeviled by injuries during his major-league career, throwing more than 130 innings just once (180 innings in 2021).

Tyler Mahle
Texas Rangers
