Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle News: Now lined up for third game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Mahle will likely start the Rangers' third game of the season Saturday against the Red Sox, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The skipper had previously indicated Mahle would start the second game of the regular season. However, Bochy has since changed his tune and it now sounds like Jack Leiter will start Friday ahead of Mahle and Jacob deGrom in Games 3 and 4, respectively. Mahle required an MRI on his forearm earlier this spring, but he was able to turn the page in a hurry and convince the team of his readiness for the start of the 2025 campaign.

Tyler Mahle
Texas Rangers
